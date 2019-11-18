Star Wars Movie Marathon

We’re looking for an entertaining Star Wars junkie with a Chewbacca-sized personality, the wit of Han Solo, and the smarts of Master Yoda . . . well okay, maybe not that smart.

The chosen one must be an active Twitter user who is willing to share their Jedi wisdom and movie-watching experience while tagging the @CableTV team on Twitter. It helps if you’re also active on Twitch, Reddit, or other social media.

You don’t need a degree or any lightsaber licenses. And don’t worry, we won’t test your midi-chlorians, either.

All we ask is that you are 18 years or older and a US citizen. You might be too old to start training as a Jedi, but at least you can get paid a thousand bucks to watch Star Wars.