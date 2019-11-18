Star Wars Movie Marathon

Are you the chosen one?
CableTV.com will pay one destined winner $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie back-to-back before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th.
You’re our only hope.
We’re looking for an entertaining Star Wars junkie with a Chewbacca-sized personality, the wit of Han Solo, and the smarts of Master Yoda . . . well okay, maybe not that smart.
The chosen one must be an active Twitter user who is willing to share their Jedi wisdom and movie-watching experience while tagging the @CableTV team on Twitter. It helps if you’re also active on Twitch, Reddit, or other social media.
You don’t need a degree or any lightsaber licenses. And don’t worry, we won’t test your midi-chlorians, either.
All we ask is that you are 18 years or older and a US citizen. You might be too old to start training as a Jedi, but at least you can get paid a thousand bucks to watch Star Wars.
Great, kid. Don’t get cocky.
If we pick you, be prepared. Remember: this is a full Star Wars marathon with every canon movie included. That’s 22 hours, 25 minutes worth of ancient, distant galactic glory. Not just any half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder can tune into the force for that long.
Star Wars films you’ll watch:
- The Phantom Menace
- Attack of the Clones
- Revenge of the Sith
- Solo
- Rogue One
- A New Hope
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Return of the Jedi
- The Force Awakens
- The Last Jedi
You can watch them in chronological order, release order, or any order at all really. We trust you and the force on this one.
Apply or apply not. There is no try.
To enter, please fill out the form on our application page with 200 words or less about why you’re the best choice to watch this space saga for nearly a day straight.
Point out parts of your personality that make you stand out from the crowd. Can you telepathically lift an X-Wing from a swamp? Or do you have Palpatine’s persuasive powers? Let us know what makes you the chosen one.
Video submission is not required, but we spent a lot of money on our very own R2 to display holograms of our contestants. Like a lot of money. So send videos, please.
The bounty and benefits
This gig is a fun, quick way to make cash without selling droids. You’ll make about $45 per hour of film-watching. Here’s what else you get with the job:
- A welcome package complete with all ten movies on Blu-ray.
- Bragging rights amongst all the other Trekkies (kidding, kidding).
- All work is remote and lasts less than one day in total.
And you also get this Star Wars welcome package to help you succeed on your mission:
- Star Wars: The Complete Saga Episodes I-VI on Blu-ray
- Solo on Blu-ray
- The Force Awakens on Blu-ray
- Rogue One on Blu-ray
- The Last Jedi on Blu-ray
- Nerf Han Solo Blaster
- A Chewbacca onesie
- R2-D2 Popcorn Popper
Applications close Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Don’t miss your chance to get paid $1,000 to watch the entire Star Wars saga. The job needs to be completed before December 20 in time for the launch of The Rise of Skywalker.
May the force be with you.
This Movie Marathon is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with The Walt Disney Company, Lucasfilm Ltd., or any of their affiliates. Star Wars™ and related trademarks are property of Lucasfilm Ltd.
The Terms and Conditions of the Star Wars Movie Marathon are as follows:
-
- The promoter of this Movie Marathon is CableTV.com a DBA of Clear Link Technologies, LLC (“CableTV.com”) whose principal office is located at 5202 Douglas Corrigan Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116.
- This Movie Marathon is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with The Walt Disney Company, Lucasfilm Ltd., or any of their affiliates. Applicants are providing their information to CableTV.com and not to any other party. The information provided will be used in conjunction with the Privacy Policy found at CableTV.com.
- Employees of CableTV.com or their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the Movie Marathon or helping to set up the Movie Marathon shall not be permitted to enter.
- Persons must be at least 18 years old, or otherwise have reached the age of majority under the laws of the state where you reside, in order to participate.
- Must be a legal resident of the United States to participate
- Movie Marathon VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
- There is NO ENTRY FEE AND NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. Any purchase or consideration otherwise given by applicants will not improve one’s chances of being selected for the Movie Marathon.
- Route to entry for the Movie Marathon and details of how to apply are available via CableTV.com. Individuals may apply by clicking on the application link on CableTV.com’s website. Upon clicking the application link, applicants will be asked to submit their name and contact information to CableTV.com.
- By submitting their name and contact information, entrants agree to receive marketing solicitations from CableTV.com.
- Closing date for applications will be December 11th, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST. After this date, no further applications for the Star Wars Movie Marathon will be permitted.
- No cash alternative to the Movie Marathon will be offered. The opportunity to participate in the Movie Marathon is not transferable.
- CableTV.com will select Recipient(s) from the eligible pool of applicants based on the quality of application, willingness to participate, enthusiasm for the Star Wars franchise, and online presence via social media platforms, as judged by CableTV.com employees.
- CableTV.com reserves the right to select more than one Recipient from the eligible pool of applicants.
- The Recipient(s) will be notified by email and/or letter within seven (7) days of the closing date. If the Recipient(s) cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within ten 10 days of notification, CableTV.com reserves the right to withdraw the offer from the Recipient(s) and pick a replacement.
- Prior to the start of the Movie Marathon, CableTV.com will send Recipient(s) a welcome package complete with all ten (10) Star Wars movies on Blu-ray (a total value of approximately $175.00).
- Upon completion of the responsibilities and tasks listed in the “Apply or apply not” section of the Movie Marathon page, CableTV.com will provide Recipient(s) a stipend of $1,000 USD.
- Stipend subject to all applicable state and federal taxes.
- The applicants agree to the use of their name and image, in any CableTV.com publicity material associated with the Movie Marathon. The applicants also agree to irrevocably license any copyrightable material created in connection to this Movie Marathon to CableTV.com. Any personal data relating to the applicants will be used solely in accordance with current federal and state data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without prior consent.
- Where legally required, the Recipient(s) name(s) will be available upon request 28 days after the closing date. To request the Recipient(s) names, please send the request in a stamped addressed envelope to the following address:
CableTV.com
5202 Douglas Corrigan Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84116
20. CableTV.com’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the Star Wars Movie Marathon will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.
21. CableTV.com accepts no responsibility for applications not received.
22. CableTV.com reserves the right to cancel or amend the Movie Marathon and these Terms and Conditions without notice. The applicant specifically acknowledges that the Movie Marathon and associated stipend shall be provided by CableTV.com, not The Walt Disney Company, Lucasfilm Ltd., or any of their affiliates.,The contest and these terms and conditions will be governed by Utah law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Utah.
23. Entry into the contest will be deemed as an acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.
About the Author
Trevor Wheelwright
Trevor's written professionally for five years for editorial publications and retail/e-commerce sites. He lives in Salt Lake City and enjoys photography and making music in his spare time, or you can catch him on your local dance floor bustin' a move. Trevor has been featured on Reviews.org, StaySafeOnline.org, and SafeSearchKids.com.